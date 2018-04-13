How Cardi B and Her Stylist Hid Her Baby Bump for Months

Cardi B's stylist is opening up about working with the "Bodak Yellow" rapper to hide her baby bump before her recent reveal.

On April 7, Cardi confirmed she's expecting while performing on Saturday Night Live. But before officially revealing the news, Cardi worked with stylist Kollin Carter to conceal her baby bump with clothes and accessories.

"They weren't dependent on hair or makeup, they were dependent on wardrobe to hide this big secret," Carter, who learned of Cardi's pregnancy in January, shares with Vogue. "It was a lot of pressure, but I went into it with confidence knowing that it was something that I could do. I knew I wasn't going to be the one to let the cat out of the bag."