Christina Aguilera Is Finally Doing Carpool Karaoke for James Corden's Primetime Special

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 11:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Finally! 

Just as we're all sitting here wondering when we'll be getting new Christina Aguilera music, CBS has announced that she will be joining James Corden for a round of Carpool Karaoke for the first time ever, headlining the upcoming Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special. 

While Carpool Karaoke typically features older hits—which we are 100% here for—it's hard not to hope that we're going to get at least a little tease of that new album that's rumored to be coming out in May. 

Back in January, the singer tweeted "It's coming, bitches." 

Photos

We Ranked of All of James Corden's Carpool Karaokes: Which Pop Star Reigns Supreme?

Also set to appear during the big Primetime Special? Expect to see Mom's Allison Janney and Anna Faris The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar and Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage appear in"Crosswalk the Musical: The Sound of Music."

Plus, Corden will kick off the show with a Bruno Mars-inspired musical number. 

This is Corden's third primetime outing, with the first two winning Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety Special. So the pressure is on!

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special will air Monday, April 23 at 10 p.m. on CBS. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Christina Aguilera , James Corden , The Late Late Show , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Latest News
Tonya Harding, DWTS

Tonya Harding Fully Expects Nancy Kerrigan Comparisons on Dancing With the Stars

ESC: PCA Costume Poll

TV's Most Stylish Character 2018: Vote for Your Favorite Now!

Amanda Stanton, Robby Hayes

The 14 Messiest Breakups in The Bachelor's History

Adam Rippon, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Cast Revealed: Did 5 Random People Know Who Any of Them Are?

Southern Charm Season 5

Southern Charm's Messy Split Just Got Even Messier on Twitter: What Is Going on With J.D. and Elizabeth?

Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Dancing With the Stars: Athletes

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Cast Revealed: Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding, Chris Mazdzer and More

Murphy Brown

Why TV Revivals Are Finding Success: It's Not Just Nostalgia for Roseanne, Will and Grace and Murphy Brown

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.