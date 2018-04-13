Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Belly and Booty Two Months After Giving Birth

"She feels like being a mom is her true calling, and there's nothing that's ever felt so right. Bringing the baby home has been the greatest joy and most sacred experience," the insider added. "She is elated and overjoyed."

Earlier this month, Kylie and Travis celebrated their first Easter with their daughter. Kylie shared a video from the celebration on social media that showed her 25-year-old rapper beau snuggling with their little bundle of joy.

One source recently gave us insight into Travis' life as a dad.

"He can't get enough and wants to just hold her and stare at her," the insider told E! News. "It's surreal for him that they created this. He's working a lot but spending time with Kylie and Stormi when he isn't. He misses them so much when he's gone and wants to make sure he doesn't miss anything."