The 14 Messiest Breakups in The Bachelor's History

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 10:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The say all's fair in love and war...just ask Bachelor Nation!

Bachelor in Paradise's former couple Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes were once again in the headlines this week, despite ending their relationship over the summer over cheating allegations. Why? Well, he decided to share their private e-mails on Twitter. 

Alas, Amanda and Robby's ongoing feud is far from The Bachelor franchise's only messy split, as more than a few couples have had a hard time parting amicably...on and off camera over the years.  

Photos

Bachelor Nation's Messiest Breakups Ever

In fact, Robby isn't the only ex Amanda had a less-than-pleasant split with as her break-up with Josh Murray (after their engagement on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016) also took a nasty turn. 

Oh, and Josh also has more than one Bachelor break-up under his belt. 

We've compiled a list of The Bachelor franchise's 14 nastiest splits, ranging from on-camera blindsides to tell-all books to straight-up ghosting. Click through our brand-new gallery to take a stroll down the messy memory lane. 

What do you think was the messiest breakup in Bachelor history? Any couples you wish could've make it work? 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Christina Aguilera, Paper Magazine

Christina Aguilera Is Finally Doing Carpool Karaoke for James Corden's Primetime Special

Tonya Harding, DWTS

Tonya Harding Fully Expects Nancy Kerrigan Comparisons on Dancing With the Stars

ESC: PCA Costume Poll

TV's Most Stylish Character 2018: Vote for Your Favorite Now!

Adam Rippon, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Cast Revealed: Did 5 Random People Know Who Any of Them Are?

Southern Charm Season 5

Southern Charm's Messy Split Just Got Even Messier on Twitter: What Is Going on With J.D. and Elizabeth?

Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Dancing With the Stars: Athletes

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Cast Revealed: Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding, Chris Mazdzer and More

Murphy Brown

Why TV Revivals Are Finding Success: It's Not Just Nostalgia for Roseanne, Will and Grace and Murphy Brown

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.