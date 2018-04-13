Will Ferrell Hospitalized After Flipped-Car Crash

Will Ferrell

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Will Ferrell was involved in a severe car accident Thursday night.

According to TMZ, which broke the story, the 50-year-old comedic actor was riding in a black SUV with two other passengers around 11:00 p.m. when a car "side-swiped" the vehicle. The hit, which took place on Interstate 5 in Orange County, caused the car to flip.

TMZ claims Ferrell was not driving the vehicle but was being chauffeured.

Firefighters, highway patrol and other emergency personnel responded to the accident. Footage obtained by TMZ shows the Daddy's Home star talking on his cell phone while being loaded into an ambulance. He and the other passengers were then taken to the hospital for treatment. Although, the celebrity news outlet didn't cite specific injuries. 

On Friday, a representative for Ferrell told TMZ the actor was released from the hospital and didn't suffer any "significant injury." The rep said Ferrell is doing well. 

E! News has reached out to Ferrell's manager, as well as to the California Highway Patrol for comment.

Earlier in the night, Ferrell attended an event in San Diego called "Glam Up the Midterms." There, he dressed up as his Anchorman character Ron Burgundy and took the stage with Billy Eichner to discuss the up-coming primary in CA-49.

Glam Up the Midterms is an initiative by Eichner and Funny or Die to encourage young people to vote in midterm elections.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

