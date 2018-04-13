Southern Charm's Messy Split Just Got Even Messier on Twitter: What Is Going on With J.D. and Elizabeth?

It's getting shady in Charleson, y'all!

Southern Charm's fifth season is turning into the men vs. the women, with Naomie Olindo, Kathryn Dennis and Chelsea Meissner looking to bring an end to the "good ol' boy system" in Charleston. And in last night's episode, Naomie called J.D. Madison out for possibly cheating on his wife Liz Madison (the couple separated over the hiatus). Chelsea then called him a "con artist," referring to his business troubles.

But after episode aired, Liz took to Twitter to say Naomie and Chelsea had made "false allegations" about J.D. and their family. She then said it was "not acceptable" for J.D. to be "attacked" in that way.

After Liz's series of tweets, Naomie responded, saying, "Of course everything I said tonight was approved before AND discussed after with Liz. Sad to see her covering for him again. I wish you the best."