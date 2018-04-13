Jessie James Decker Has a Friends-Themed 30th Birthday Party

Could Jessie James Decker's 30th birthday party be any cooler? No one told her it was gonna be this way...

The singer celebrated her milestone birthday with family and friends at a Friends-themed dinner on Thursday. She posted on her Instagram page photos from the party, including a pic of her wearing a crown and a nametag that reads "Rachel" and breastfeeding her and husband Erick Decker's almost 2-week-old son Forrest, their third child.

The party included place cards that read things like "15 Yemen Road, Yemen"—a country Matthew Perry's character Chandler Bing pretends to have to travel to in order to escape from annoying girlfriend Janice, "Hello, My Name Is Chanandler Bong," "He's Her [photo of lobster]"—referring to Lisa Kudrow's character Phoebe Buffay's interpretation of Ross and Rachel's relationship, and "Regina Falange"—referring to Lisa Kudrow's character Phoebe Buffay's fake name.