Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Cast Revealed: Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding, Chris Mazdzer and More

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 6:02 AM

Let the dancing games begin!

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes revealed its line-up of sports stars that will compete in the reality hit's first-ever all-athlete season when it returns on Monday, April 30. The 10 contestants and their professional partners appeared on Good Morning America on Friday, with fans finally learning who they'll be watching battle it out in the ballroom in season 26. 

Among the celeb-athletes set to compete? Fan-favorite Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, the subject of the Oscar-winning film I, Tonya, and NBA legend/The Bachelor fan/critic Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Here are the 10 athlete-pro pairings for season 26: 

Adam Rippon, paired with Jenna Johnson
Arike Ogunbowale (basketball player), paired with Gleb Savchenko
Chris Mazder (Olympic luger), paired with Witney Carson
Jamie Anderson (professional snowboarder), paired with Artem Chigvintsev
Jennife Finch Daigle (Olympic softball pitcher), paired with Keo Motsepe
Johnny Damon (former MLB superstar), paired with Emma Slater
Josh Norman (NFL player for the Washington Redskins), paired with Sharna Burgess
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, paired with Lindsay Arnold
Mirai Nagasu (Olympic figure skater), paired with Alan Bersten
Tonya Harding, paired with Sasha Farber 

Returning to the judges table are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, while Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews resume hosting their duties. 

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

