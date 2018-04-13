Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Cast Revealed: Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding, Chris Mazdzer and More

Let the dancing games begin!

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes revealed its line-up of sports stars that will compete in the reality hit's first-ever all-athlete season when it returns on Monday, April 30. The 10 contestants and their professional partners appeared on Good Morning America on Friday, with fans finally learning who they'll be watching battle it out in the ballroom in season 26.

Among the celeb-athletes set to compete? Fan-favorite Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, the subject of the Oscar-winning film I, Tonya, and NBA legend/The Bachelor fan/critic Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Here are the 10 athlete-pro pairings for season 26: