Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pick a Wedding Photographer: Alexi Lubomirski

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 6:01 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have selected Alexi Lubomirski to photograph their royal wedding.
Kensington Palace announced the news on Friday.
"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected Alexi Lubomirski to be the official photographer at their Wedding on Saturday 19th May," the Palace stated via a press release. "Mr. Lubomirski will take the official photographs at Windsor Castle following the Wedding at St. George's Chapel."
Lubomirski, who also took Harry and Meghan's engagement portraits, shared his excitement, as well.
"I could not be more thrilled or honored to photograph this historic occasion," he stated via the release. "Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story."
Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace
This will be the first wedding Lubomirski has photographed. While chatting with E! News at The Daily Front Row's Fourth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, the renowned fashion and portrait photographer said he'd "never" shot a wedding. At the time, Lubomirski confirmed he and his wife Giada were attending the attending; however, he claimed he didn't know who would be capturing the big day.
"We've been asked to attend the wedding, which is great" he told E! News' Sibley Scoles. "As for who will shoot it, I have no idea."
When asked if he would like that job, Lubomirski replied, "It would be a great honor to shoot…but I'm sure they'll get some society photographer who's done it before."
He also shared a few details from his engagement shoot with the couple
"It was one of the easiest, most joyful jobs because they were so deliciously in love," he said, later adding that the couple would "smile and giggle" when they glanced at each other.
Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace
According to Lubomirski, who's worked with famed photographer Mario Testino, Meghan found him via the same way a lot of brides find their photographer—through recommendations and Instagram.
"It was nutty. It was a very surreal end to the year because it came out of nowhere," he told E! News about the shoot. "I think one of Meghan's friends saw me on Instagram that I was in England during the announcement of the engagement, and I was told later that this person said to her, 'You should meet Alexi. He's great. You'd love him' and that was it."
Lubomirski was born in England but moved to Botswana with his mother and stepfather when he was 8. Botswana is a very special place to both Meghan and Harry. Not only has the royal done a lot of conservation work there, but he also took Meghan there for her 36th birthday. Her engagement ring also features a center stone from Botswana.
According to Kensington Palace, Lubomirski received his first camera at age 11 and developed his passion for photography in college.
He now lives in New York with his wife and two sons.
While this will be his first time shooting a wedding, it won't be Lubomirski's first time photographing famous faces. According to his website, the photographer has taken pictures of Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston and more.
Finding a wedding photographer is just one of the many to-do list items Meghan and Harry have crossed off their list. They've already chosen a date and venue, established a basic itinerary and sent wedding invitations. They've also chosen a florist and a wedding cake baker.
It won't be long now until the big day is finally here.
