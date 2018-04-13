Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pick a Wedding Photographer: Alexi Lubomirski

This will be the first wedding Lubomirski has photographed. While chatting with E! News at The Daily Front Row's Fourth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, the renowned fashion and portrait photographer said he'd "never" shot a wedding. At the time, Lubomirski confirmed he and his wife Giada were attending the attending; however, he claimed he didn't know who would be capturing the big day.

"We've been asked to attend the wedding, which is great" he told E! News' Sibley Scoles. "As for who will shoot it, I have no idea."

When asked if he would like that job, Lubomirski replied, "It would be a great honor to shoot…but I'm sure they'll get some society photographer who's done it before."

He also shared a few details from his engagement shoot with the couple

"It was one of the easiest, most joyful jobs because they were so deliciously in love," he said, later adding that the couple would "smile and giggle" when they glanced at each other.