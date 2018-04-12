Reba McEntire Teases 2018 ACM Awards Performance With Kelly Clarkson

Reunited and it's going to feel so good!

As excitement for Sunday's 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards continues to grow, host Reba McEntire promises one special night of country music.

In fact, the beloved artist thinks viewers will very much enjoy her performance with Kelly Clarkson as part of the "ACM Flashbacks" portion of the show.

"It's going to be fun. It's going to be exciting if we don't crack each other up because we're double trouble. When we get onstage together, we kind of forget the audience is watching and we're having such a good time," Reba explained to E! News. "We toured together in 2008 and got to sing that song so many times that it's going to be great to sing it with her again."