Grey's Anatomy Tackles ICE & the Day Is Saved By an Old Friend

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 6:38 PM

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Who ever thought Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) would still be saving the day on Grey's Anatomy all these years later? 

Tonight's episode was nearly a total heartbreak as we learned that Sam (Jeanine Mason) was a Dreamer, in the US under DACA after she moved from El Salvador when she was two. She recently was caught running a red light, and since any break of the law invalidated her living in the country, she was going to be deported.

While the agent who had arrived to deport her ended up having a heart condition and had to have surgery, there was still no legal way Sam could stay at Grey Sloane, or in the US. All hope seemed lost until Meredith arrived to tell Sam that she had been accepted to the cardiothoracic program in Zurich, Switzerland that she had totally applied to, with an essay she had totally written herself. 

Photos

We Ranked All the Grey's Anatomy Deaths By How Hard They Made Us Cry

"Dr. Yang is expecting you," Meredith said. "You're gonna love working with her. She was also the best in her class." 

Cue allll the tears, basically. 

Elsewhere tonight, Arizona saved a life by building a crash cart specifically for anything that could go wrong post-childbirth, and Amelia ran into a bit of a snag when trying to find help with her tumor ultrasounds when the doctor she was after claimed she couldn't legally work with a Harper Avery hospital. 

Jackson, being Jackson, simply talked to the lawyers and had them void whatever agreement they had, and while he seemed to think he had solved all problems, Katherine looked terrified. She then told Richard that Jackson had "ruined" them, and we're just going to have to wait to find out what the heck that means.

We might have to wait a while, however, because the promo for next week seemed to involve the entire hospital getting accidentally high on weed cookies. As usual, this is our favorite show. 

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

