Tristan Thompson Spotted Leaving Hospital After Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 4:18 PM

Tristan Thompson, Leaving Hospital

Tristan Thompson has left the building.

Shortly after Khloe Kardashian welcomed a baby girl into the world, photographers spotted her boyfriend leaving a Cleveland hospital.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the NBA player sported a black baseball cap and a matching water-resistant jacket before getting into a car and leaving the property.

Just hours earlier, E! News learned that Tristan was joined by Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and BFF Malika Haqq who all made it to Cleveland in time for the Thursday morning delivery.

"She labored with Kris all day on Wednesday," a source shared with E! News.

Photos

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Most Adorable Moments

And while some wondered if Tristan was going to be present—his final home game of the season was Wednesday evening—the athlete made it to the hospital just in time to experience the special occasion.

Although Tristan has found himself in the center of some serious relationship drama this week, Khloe's family appears to be dedicated to celebrating the baby's arrival.

"Everyone is focused on helping Khloe and staying positive at this time," an insider explained to us. "They want her to be comfortable and not stressed at all. They are focusing on the baby and crying a lot of happy tears at the moment."

In addition, some family members have expressed their happiness on social media after the baby news was confirmed.

"BLESSED!!!" Kris wrote on Instagram when celebrating three of her kids giving birth in under a year. Kourtney would also post a photo of North West and Penelope Disick with the caption "GIRL POWER."

