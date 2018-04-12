Amanda Stanton Tweets About "Unhappy" People Amid Robby Hayes Drama

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 3:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

One day after Robby Hayes posted private conversations between himself and ex Amanda Stanton on social media, she's taking to Twitter to share her thoughts on "unhappy" people.

On Wednesday, the Bachelor in Paradise star posted texts and email interactions between himself and his ex on Twitter. The email exchange showed a dispute that the former couple was having about the payment of Disneyland passes.

After briefly dating over the summer, Stanton and Hayes called it quits in September 2017. And after Hayes posted the conversations on Twitter, social media was not happy with him, and Stanton shared her thoughts on the situation with us.

Robby Hayes Sparks Outrage After Sharing Ex Amanda Stanton's Private Texts on Twitter

Robby Hayes, Amanda Stanton, Bachelor in Paradise

Paul Hebert/ABC

"I have fully moved on with my life and just like to look at those relationships as learning experiences that have helped me grow as a person," she told E! News Wednesday.

She continued, "I'm the happiest now than I've been in a very long time and wish nothing but happiness and peace for him, as well!"

On Thursday, Stanton took to Twitter to talk about forgiveness and unhappy people.

"Something I've really worked on this past year is learning to forgive people that have never apologized and be compassionate to people that have hurt me. Remember that they're probably hurting even more," she told her Twitter followers.

She then shared, "So, with that being said: if someone goes out of their way to hurt you, it's because they are hurting. Happy people don't intentionally hurt others. And if you're unhappy & catch yourself doing this, that's OK because it's never too late to take the steps to change."

What do you think about the Twitter drama? Sound off in the comments!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Feuds , Twitter , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Lauren Bushnell

Everything Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Is Packing for Coachella

Gabrielle Union, Tristan Thompson

Gabrielle Union Speaks Out After Being Caught in Tristan Thompson Drama

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore Stars' Plastic Surgery Transformations

Charlize Theron Credits her Mom as Co-Parent to her Two Children

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Inside Khloe Kardashian's Dramatic Final Days Before Giving Birth

Heather Locklear, Mug Shot

Heather Locklear Pleads Not Guilty to Attacking Police Officers

Khloe Kardashian, Baby Shower

Khloe Kardashian's Family Reacts to Birth of Her and Tristan Thompson's Baby Girl

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.