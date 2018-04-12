Inside Khloe Kardashian's Dramatic Final Days Before Giving Birth

As far as delivers go, this one was pretty well thought out. Having spent the final weeks of her pregnancy in Cleveland, Khloe Kardashian was set to give birth at nearby Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The hope, a source reveals to E! News, was for the reality star and her Cleveland Cavaliers center boyfriend Tristan Thompson to welcome their first daughter sometime after he finished his last regular season home game Apr. 11 and before the playoffs kicked off four days later.

Of course, not everything went according to the game plan. Just hours before Khloe was set to enter the hospital the 27-year-old athlete emerged as the main subject of numerous cheating accusations. First, The Daily Mail published photos and video that purported to show the 6-foot-9 pro kissing a woman at NYC rooftop bar PH-D Lounge Apr. 7, where he was in town for a game. While the athlete's hood obscures the view, the person who filmed the video insisted to The Daily Mail that he was "making out" with a girl all night.