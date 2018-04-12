Heather Locklear Pleads Not Guilty to Attacking Police Officers

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 1:21 PM

Heather Locklear pleaded not guilty on Thursday to battery of police officers, charges stemming from a domestic violence arrest.

In February, the 56-year-old Melrose Place alum was arrested after police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at a home in Thousand Oaks, California. Police said the actress had battered her boyfriend Chris Heisser and kicked, pushed and shouted at deputies when they arrived. She was arrested for felony domestic battery and misdemeanor battery on a peace officer. She was later formally charged with only the latter.

Locklear's attorney appeared on the actress' behalf to enter a not guilty plea to four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer at an arraignment in Ventura County Superior Court on Thursday. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 7.

Police had said that during her arrest, Locklear screamed that her boyfriend had tried to kill her. Heisser denied the allegation and told officers that Locklear attacked him and that he defended himself. Police witnessed him appearing to try and restrain Locklear on a bed and said that neither of them was striking each other or appeared to be struggling.

Police said that due to Locklear's alleged combative behavior, deputies placed a hobble around her ankles to prevent her from kicking deputies and that she screamed at an officer, "You f--king deserve your kids to die! You f--king deserve it! And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!"

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

Heather Locklear, Mug Shot

Ventura County Sheriff

Weeks after her arrest, Locklear checked into a treatment facility. Her ailment was not disclosed.

Last year, reports surfaced that Locklear had entered rehab for a fifth time.

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

