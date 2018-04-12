Janice Dickinson Testifies in Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial

Janice Dickinson took the stand to testify in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial on Thursday.

Back in 2014, the model and reality TV star opened up to CNN and Entertainment Tonight, claiming that Cosby drugged her in Lake Tahoe in 1982 and subsequently raped her while she was unconscious.

"I would like Cosby to come out and at least acknowledge that he is a pig, he is a monster, and he raped me," Dickinson said during her ET segment.

At the time, Cosby's attorney, Marty Singer, called the allegations "a complete lie."

In 2015, Dickinson sued Cosby for defamation after his response to her allegations. "Janice is not only alleging that Bill Cosby drugged and raped her in 1982, but he re-victimized her in 2014 by sending out his representatives to publically ridicule her. That's called defamation," her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, told E! News at the time.