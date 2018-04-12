Dancing With the Stars: Athletes' Professional Dancers Revealed: Who's Missing?

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 10:09 AM

Ready to return to the ballroom? 

Ahead of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes' big cast reveal on Good Morning America on Friday, the ABC reality hit revealed its line-up of professional dancers on Twitter on Thursday. Among the 10 pros? Newlyweds Sasha Farber and Emma Slater, who got married on March 25. Hey, what better way to celebrate than by competing against each other?!

Also set to return for another season are returning champion Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson and Artem Chigvintsev. However, some fan-favorites are missing from the roster, including Mark Ballas, Val Chmerkovskiy, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

Every Season of Dancing with the Stars Ranked from Worst to Best

Jordan Fisher, Lindsay Arnold, Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

Eric McCandless/ABC

Here's the full list of professional dancers set to compete on DWTS: Athletes

Lindsay Arnold
Alan Bersten
Sharna Burgess
Witney Carson
Artem Chigvintsev
Sasha Farber
Jenna Johnson (making her debut as a pro after several seasons in the troupe)
Keo Motsepe
Gleb Savchenko
Emma Slater

Judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are all set to wield the paddles again, with Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews serving as hosts. 

The all-athlete line-up will be revealed on Good Morning America tomorrow morning (April 13), while season 26 premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

