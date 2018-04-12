Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Baby's Nursery

Khloe Kardashian had a lot of help from her own mom when it came to decorating her baby's nursery.

Khloe confirmed her pregnancy via a baby bump photo on Instagram in December and revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this year that she and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby girl. E! News learned on Thursday she gave birth to their daughter. The news comes amid an alleged cheating scandal involving Tristan. The two have not commented.

Khloe's mother Kris Jenner has helped her a lot with her nursery, flying to Cleveland to lend a hand in person and also shipping decor and other baby products to the house, E! News has learned.

In early March, the two spent two hours shopping for baby gear, toys, furniture and clothes at Petit Tresor and Couture Kids in Los Angeles. Khloe picked out items in pink and neutral colors. Kris made many suggestions and Khloe agreed with many of them, a source told E! News. Kris paid for everything and was happy to treat Khloe, who thanked her several times, the source said.

"Kris and Khloe were having a blast inside Petit Tresor together," another insider told E! News at the time. "They were both laughing and having fun picking out all of the different baby items. Kris knew exactly what Khloe needed and was helping make a lot of the decisions. The majority of the store is filled with girl items and most items are neutral or pink colored. There are not many boy options, so they had a lot to choose from for her little girl."

"They bought a hefty amount and had a lot delivered to a house in Calabasas," the insider said. "Khloe also registered several items on a registry and sent it out to her guests for her shower. The registry is already almost completely sold out. It's been nuts."

"Been decorating the baby nursery all day! We are so close!" Khloe tweeted on March 14. "I'm getting more and more anxious and excited with everyday."