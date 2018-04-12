Alex Rodriguez Fiercely Denies Threatening to Cut Child Support Payments

According to Alex Rodriguez, his daughters are his number one priority "and always will be."

The former baseball star drove the point home while responding to a recent report from The New York Daily News claiming he has been threatening to cut his monthly child support payments for his two daughters to "send a message" to his ex-brother-in-law in their ongoing legal battle.

Rodriguez shares two daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Several years ago, Cynthia's younger brother, Constantine Scurtis, filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the baseball pro to accuse Rodriguez of breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, civil conspiracy among other claims involving their once-shared real estate company.

"I have an email from [Rodriguez] telling me that he's basically making me pay for not stopping you and [not] telling you that I hate you," Cynthia allegedly texted to her brother, according to the new New York Daily News report.