Did Prince William Reveal the Sex of His and Kate Middleton's Third Baby?

  By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 7:55 AM

Will Prince William and Kate Middleton give Prince Georgeand Princess Charlotte a baby brother soon?

The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth to her and her husband's third child this month. They have not revealed the sex. On Tuesday, William watched his favorite soccer team Aston Villa take on Cardiff City at Villa Park with former Villa forward John Carew. Aston Villa player Jack Grealish scored a goal that cinched a 1-0 victory for his team.

"I'm going to insist the baby is called Jack," William later said, according to The Mirror

According to the outlet, he then paused, and said, "or Jackie."

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

At the game, William got to meet Grealish himself as well as other Aston Villa players.

While Kate's due date has not been revealed, preparations for Royal Baby No. 3's arrival have begun at St. Mary's Hospital in London, where George and Charlotte, as well as William and his brother Prince Harry were born.

On Monday, "no parking" signs went up outside of the Lindo Wing of the medical center.

