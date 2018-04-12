Charlize Theron Admits Her Kids Can Be "A--holes," but She Has "Bad Days," Too

Charlize Theron is technically a single mom—but she doesn't see herself that way.

"I knew that I would have to have my mom help me if I was going to do this as a single parent," Theron, who adopted children in 2012 and 2015, says in ELLE. "To not acknowledge her in co-parenting my children would be a lie. She has jokingly said, 'Being a grandparent is what I was born to do.' I was like, 'Yo, bitch! What about me? Was it not to raise me? I'm your kid!' But I'm so lucky to have that. I would feel pretty alone if I didn't have a partner in crime in all of this."

When the 42-year-old Tully actress first became a parent, she pressured herself to be a supermom. "In the beginning, I wanted to do it all and didn't reach out for as much help as I actually needed. I felt, 'If I don't do all of this, then maybe I am a bad parent,'" she says in the May issue. "The second time, I realized I am happier and my kids are happier if I ask for more help. People think I have a staff of 40, but I don't. I have one nanny and my mom up the street and amazing friends and family. I call them my village. But I've learned to balance things out more. I look at my fuel gauge and think, 'Is it full or is it empty?' Then it's up to me to decide how to fill that tank back up or just remain empty. But what can you do on an empty tank?"