James Corden Parodies A Quiet Place: Watch Him Evoke Fear as That Annoying Co-Worker

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 5:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Shhh! Don't let him hear you.

James Corden parodied John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's new thriller A Quiet Place on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show. The comedic video, called A Quiet Late Late, shows the dangers of how loud noises can attract unwanted co-workers and cause them to barge in on group activities. In this case, that annoying co-worker is Corden. 

From inviting himself to join group lunches to interrupting a game of Monopoly, Corden forces his way into every staff activity. The only escape is to outrun the late-night host.

"If he hears you, he will join you," the trailer states at one point. 

Watch the video to see the hilarious clip.

A Quiet Place is in theaters now.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ James Corden , The Late Late Show , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Sandlot Cast, Today

The Sandlot Cast Reunites After 25 Years: See What the Actors Look Like Now

Kerry Washington, The Tonight Show

Kerry Washington's Mad Lib Theater Performance With Jimmy Fallon Is Worthy of an Oscar

Charlize Theron, ELLE

Charlize Theron Admits Her Kids Can Be "A--holes," but She Has "Bad Days," Too

Kyle West, The Arrangement 206

A Frantic Kyle West Pulls a Gun on Terence in This Crazy Flashback on The Arrangement

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris Spends $172,500 on Disneyland Haunted Mansion Painting

Carrie Underwood, 2017 ACM Awards, Arrivals

How Carrie Underwood Set the Bar High for Any and All ACM Awards Attendees

Shannen Doherty, Heathers, TV Land

How Shannen Doherty Emerged From Her Rocky Past to Become Hollywood's Biggest Fighter

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.