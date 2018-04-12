Jimmy Kimmel Reads "Boy Crazy" Anna Faris' Childhood Diary—and It's as Adorably Awkward as You'd Imagine

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 4:51 AM

Before there was Chris Pratt and Ben Indra, there was Ryan and Ryan.

Jimmy Kimmel read a few excerpts from the Anna Faris' childhood diary on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and introduced the world to her school-day crushes.

"This is so mortifying," Faris said after handing over the diary. "Please don't let my parents know. I'm so boy crazy."

First, there was Ryan G.

"He likes me. I know Ryan likes me," Kimmel said, reading Faris' words. "He always puts his arm around me and calls me ‘honey'—even if he's going with Beth."

There was also Ryan Lewis, the Faris family paperboy. 

"Ryan Lewis, our paperboy, likes me, too," Kimmel read, "and on weekends I flirt with him—got to run."

After reading a few excerpts, Faris started to notice a pattern about her young love life.

"As I like read through all of these painful memories, I realized that I bribed everybody in my life," she told the late-night host. "Ryan Lewis, I would leave sodas out for him. Ryan G., I would buy him ice cream all the time. I don't know." 

"You're like a sugar mommy, even back then," Kimmel replied.

The Hilarious Reason Anna Faris Got Rejected From Her Son's Potential School

Anna Faris, Diary, Jimmy Kimmel

YouTube

In addition to writing about her childhood crushes, Faris wrote about entering puberty.

"I'm maturing physically—quite rapidly," Kimmel read at one point. "I don't have big boobs, but I have something." 

She also wrote about her fears that someone was constantly watching her and her eights steps for "how to be cute." 

But even at a young age, Faris knew she was destined for greatness.

"Anna Faris will get what she wants out of her life," Kimmel read, "and not much could dare to stand in her way."

Watch the video to get a glimpse into Faris' young love life.

