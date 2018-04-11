Survivor: Ghost Island Finally Merged in Its Most Exciting Episode Yet

Now this is the Survivor: Ghost Island we've been waiting for.

This season has been fine so far and there have been a couple of very fun blindsides, but tonight's merge really got things going in a way that made us inexplicably nervous...and then truly, truly delighted.

The main beef was between male model Chris and construction Dom, who finally saw this as their moment to get rid of one or the other. Dom had both an idol and a legacy advantage, and Chris was unarmed...until he happened to pick up a new buff with a note in it.

The note invited him to take a boat ride in the middle of the night to Ghost Island (the only appropriate time to go to Ghost Island, tbh), where he would get to play a game. The game gave him an idol to use just at the next tribal, unless he opened bamboo tubes that gave the idol more power.