Kim Kardashian's Glass Slippers and More Celeb-Loved Statement Shoe Brands

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 5:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Celeb-Loved Shoe Designers to Watch

Instagram

If you had an unlimited budget for shoes, what would you buy?

For celebrities-turned-CEOs like Kim Kardashian, a minimalist, and Jennifer Lopez, a glam star, money isn't a issue. Shoe shopping is all about finding a pair of shoes that spark conversation, pair well with their equally impactful wardrobes and, of course, make them feel amazing. 

While most people know celeb-loved shoes like Christian Louboutin shoes (a.k.a. "red bottoms") and Tamara Mellon heels, there are plenty of brands and shoe designers that celebs love that you probably haven't heard of. 

Case in point: the TV personality responsible for Kim K's glass slippers, which she wore on New Year's Eve, Jessica Rich.

"I'm on my ninth shoe—it's crazy," VH1's Real Chance of Love alum told E! News.

Photos

A Celebrity Guide to 2018 Music Festival Shoes

Jessica, the owner of her namesake brand, calls the moment that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Yeezy designer wore her shoes "fate" and "too perfect." Now her shoes are carried alongside red bottoms in NYC boutiques and she's in talks with Nordstrom. 

If you have cash to burn or you want to treat yourself, opt for a pair of heels, flats or boots that will make a statement about your style and encourage people to ask "Where did you get your shoes?" 

Check out the brands celebs are loving and everyone needs to know below! 

ESC: Celeb-Loved Shoe Designers to Watch

Instagram

Modern Vice

If you love creepers and cowboy boots, you'll thoroughly enjoy scrolling through Modern Vice's Instagram. Based in California, the designers use metallics, snake print and other eye-catching materials to create statement shoes made for leisure. 

On Victoria Justice: Bolt Creeper Sneakers, $298

ESC: Celeb-Loved Shoe Designers, Market

Modern Vice

Editor's Pick: Lydia Slide, $350

ESC: Celeb-Loved Shoe Designers to Watch

Instagram

Kat Maconie

For those that live free and have style to prove it (See: Halle Bailey), Kat Maconie is the brand for you. Known for their block heels and use of bright hues, it will be hard to get people to stop talking about your shoes.

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb-Loved Shoe Designers, Market

Kat Maconie

Editor's Pick: Dee, $360

ESC: Celeb-Loved Shoe Designers to Watch

Instagram

Jessica Rich

Kim Kardashian's glass slippers comes courtesy of fellow reality TV star, Jessica Rich, who fulfilled her dreams of being a designer after leaving VH1's Real Chance of Love.

On Kim: Fancy Stiletto, $195

ESC: Celeb-Loved Shoe Designers, Market

Jessica Rich

Editor's Pick: The Glass Wedge, $260

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb-Loved Shoe Designers to Watch

Instagram

Malone Souliers

Celebs that double as influencers, like Olivia Palermo, love this brand for its bold prints and shapes. They don't look like anyone else's.

ESC: Celeb-Loved Shoe Designers, Market

Malone Souliers

Editor's Pick: Maureen Flat, $674

ESC: Celeb-Loved Shoe Designers to Watch

Instagram

Monika Chiang

Cosima

https://www.monikachiang.com/product/cosima-cream-suede-sandals/

 

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb-Loved Shoe Designers, Market

Monika Chiang

Editor's Pick: Masha, Gold Sequin Lace-Up Pumps, $560

ESC: Celeb-Loved Shoe Designers to Watch

Instagram

Tony Bianco

Thigh-high boots, white ankle boots, satin heels (like WAGS' star Nicole Williams)—you can find most of the shoe trends from social media on this designer's website.

On Nicole: Davis Red Lyrca, $220 

ESC: Celeb-Loved Shoe Designers, Market

Tony Bianco

Editor's Pick: Flash Milk Denver, $240

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb-Loved Shoe Designers to Watch

Instagram

Disney

Different from the rest, influencer Chiara Ferragni is now designing her own shoes, in partnership with Disney. Whether you love her fashion or Mickey and Minnie Mouse, you love this limited edition collection.

On Chiara: Minnie Mouse Bow Mules for Women by Chiara Ferragni, $470

 

 

ESC: Celeb-Loved Shoe Designers, Market

Disney

Minnie Mouse Glove Mules for Women by Chiara Ferragni, $400

RELATED ARTICLE: If Gal Gadot Can Wear $50 Shoes With Couture, You Can, Too

RELATED ARTICLE: Paris Jackson Is Ready for Spring Strolls in $32 Sandals

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Kim Kardashian , Victoria Justice , Jennifer Lopez
Latest News
ESC: Best Beauty, Danai Gurira

7 Red Carpet Hairstyles That Will Make You Stand Out at a Festival

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Summer Friday

Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba Use This Insta-Famous Product, Too

ESC: E!ssentials, Joan Smalls

Drugstore Hair Accessories Are Back—Check Out These 3-Step Styles

ESC: Eva Longoria, Ellen DeGeneres

The Sexy Outfit Eva Longoria and Other Pregnant Celebrities Love

ESC: Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson Is Ready for Spring Strolls in $32 Sandals

ESC: Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Wood's Brow Pro Explains Why You Shouldn't Use Eyebrow Pencil

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Revolve

3 Ways to Wear the New Kendall + Kylie Swimwear All Day

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.