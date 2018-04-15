UPDATE!

2018 Academy of Country Music Awards Winners: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Reba McEntire, 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, 2018 ACM Awards

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Tonight is your night country music fans!

In case you didn't already guess, the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards are hours away and your favorite artists are heading to Las Vegas to celebrate the biggest hits of the past 12 months.

Held inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the live telecast will honor and showcase the biggest names and emerging talent in country music.

And with Reba McEntire serving as the evening's host, something tells us viewers are going to be in for one fun ride.

If you're unable to watch the show live, we're here to help keep you updated on all the big winners. Take a look at the complete list updating throughout the evening below.

Photos

ACM Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Winners

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

 Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion

New Female Vocalist of the Year
WINNER: Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
Raelynn

New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
WINNER: Brett Young

New Vocal Group or Duo of the Year
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
WINNER: Midland
Runaway June

Photos

The Greatest Country Music Couples of All Time

Kelsea Ballerini

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Turner

Album of the Year
Breaker  Little Big Town
California Sunrise — Jon Pardi
WINNER: From A Room Vol. 1— Chris Stapleton
Happy Endings  Old Dominion
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

Single Record of the Year
"Better Man"  Little Big Town
"Body Like A Back Road"  Sam Hunt
"Broken Halos" — Chris Stapleton
"Drinkin' Problem"  Midland
"I'll Name The Dogs" — Blake Shelton

Song of the Year
"Body Like a Back Road" — Sam Hunt
"Female"  Keith Urban
WINNER: "Tin Man"  Miranda Lambert
"Whiskey And You"  Chris Stapleton

Video of the Year
"Black" — Dierks Bentley
"It Ain't My Fault" — Brothers Osborne
"Legends" — Kelsea Ballerini
"Marry Me" — Thomas Rhett
"We Should Be Friends" — Miranda Lambert

Songwriter of the Year
WINNER: Rhett Akins
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne

Vocal Event of the Year
"Craving You" — Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
"Dear Hate" — Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
"Funny (How Time Slips Away)" — Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
"The Fighter" — Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
"What Ifs" — Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Thomas Rhett, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio

ACM Radio Awards (to be presented during the annual Radio Winners Reception on April 14)

National On-Air Personality of the Year 
Cody Alan​, CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan
WINNER: Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie, ​The Bobby Bones Show 
Terri Clark ​Country Gold with Terri Clark
Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase​Crook and Chase Countdown
Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Chuck Wicks ​Ty, Kelly & Chuck 

On-Air Personality of the Year — Major Market
WINNER: Bud and Broadway​WIL-FM​St. Louis, MO
Cadillac Jack​ WQYK-FM ​St. Petersburg, FL
Chris Carr, Kia, Maverick and McKaila ​KEEY-FM ​St. Louis Park, MN
Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, Geof Knight ​​WKKT-FM​ Charlotte, NC
Roxanne Steele​ WYCD-FM ​Detroit, MI​

On-Air Personality of the Year — Large Market
WINNER: Dale Carter​, KFKF-FM ​Kansas City, MO
Double-L​ KWNR-FM ​Las Vegas, NV
Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt & Kevin Freeman WFMS-FM​ Indianapolis, IN
Johnson and Johnson​ KUBL-FM​ Salt Lake City, UT
The Randy, Jamie and JoJo Show​ KAJA-FM ​San Antonio, TX 

On-Air Personality of the Year - Medium Market
The 97.5 WPCV Breakfast Club with Roger Todd,
Julie Kay and DJ Thee Trucker​ WPCV-FM ​Lakeland, FL 
Carina With A Twist Of Lime ​WCYQ-FM​ Knoxville, TN
Buzz Jackson ​KIIM-FM​T ucson, AZ
WINNER: Steve & Geoff ​​KUZZ-AM/FM​ Bakersfield, CA
The Odd Squad​ CKRY-FM​ Calgary, AB

The 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on CBS. 

(Originally published Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00 a.m. PST)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Music , Entertainment , 2018 ACM Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Hillary Scott, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Show

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Returns to the Stage 2 Months After Welcoming Twins

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani Is Blake Shelton's Biggest Fan at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards

2018 ACM Awards, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett

Watch the 2018 ACM Awards Pay Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Miranda Lambert Looks Red Hot at 2018 ACM Awards After Anderson East Split

Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Couples

Newlyweds Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Enjoy Date Night at 2018 ACM Awards

Adele, Instagram, Dancing

Adele's Reaction to Beyoncé's Coachella Performance Is Peak Adele

Bon Jovi, 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Bon Jovi's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Features Band Reunion and Howard Stern Speech

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.