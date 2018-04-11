Robby Hayes Sparks Outrage After Sharing Ex Amanda Stanton's Private Texts on Twitter

Daaaaaamn!

Bachelor in Paradise's Robby Hayes and ex-girlfriend Amanda Stanton ruffled some serious feathers today when the bad boy posted an email interaction between the former flames over a dispute regarding the payment of Disneyland annual passes. Hayes got the ire of the Internet after sharing private emails and texts from Stanton on his social media—and people (including Amanda) were not impressed by his bold morning move.

So here's what went down between the two, who got together on BiP and briefly dated last summer, before parting ways acrimoniously:

This morning Amanda, who split from her short-term beau in September, took to Twitter and wrote in a since-deleted tweet joking about an unnamed ex: "I got a new debit card last month and got an email from an ex this morning forwarding me an email that his Disneyland Annual Pass payment was declined & to update my card info… I sure know how to pick em."

At 11:18 a.m., Robby hit up Twitter to post images of emails from earlier in the morning between the two, outing himself as the ex, along with the caption, "Lol is this how it happened or was I was trying to help you poor thing? Let's evaluate below everyone :) (Read the whole thing)."

The emails show that Robby forwarded Amanda a "severely past due" payment from Disneyland'a annual pass, that Amanda responded by saying she had changed her debit card but didn't realize she was still paying for his annual passes and wouldn't continue to pay for it and then Robby saying "I was just being courteous to the fact that it seems like if you don't pay the outstanding balance, they will probably send you to collections."