Roseanne Star Emma Kenney Enters Treatment for Personal ''Battles''

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 2:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emma Kenney, Roseanne TCA

ABC/Image Group LA

Emma Kenney is taking back control of her health. 

The 18-year-old actress, who currently stars on the reboot of Roseanne, tells E! News she is seeking professional help for issues related to personal "battles." As she describes, "I was running with a really fast crowd. I was being naive and very immature, and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I'm not 21." 

"It wasn't healthy, and it was making me feel even worse—anxious and depressed," Kenney explains. "It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it."

Despite not explicitly disclosing what she'll receive treatment for, the teen is hopeful for a brighter future. 

Photos

Roseanne Returns: See Photos From the ABC Revival

"I want to be the healthiest, best Emma that I can be, and I know that by going to treatment that's what's going to happen, and I'm going to continue on that positive road," Kenney adds. "I just want to send a message to my fans saying that it's OK to admit that you need help, and it doesn't make you weak. I'm going to come out on the other side, the True Emma that I've always been."

In a tweet posted Monday, the young starlet said she was taking a break from social media and Los Angeles "for a minute." She added, "This sounds so cliche but this town/industry can really get to you. going to re-find my peace happiness." 

Emma is expected to start filming the next season of Shameless in May, followed by the second season of the Roseanne revival. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rehab , , Roseanne , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey Under Investigation by L.A. District Attorney in Sex Crimes Case

Khloe Kardashian "Distraught" Over Tristan's Cheating Reports

Tristan Thompson, Birthday, Khloe Kardashian

Inside Tristan Thompson's Life Before Khloe Kardashian: Girlfriends, Scandals and His Road to NBA Riches

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman Posts Touching Tribute to Wife Deborra-Lee Furness on 22nd Anniversary

Robby Hayes, Amanda Stanton, Bachelor in Paradise

Robby Hayes Sparks Outrage After Sharing Ex Amanda Stanton's Private Texts on Twitter

Demi Lovato, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Hayley Kiyoko

Demi Lovato Responds to Fan Who Questioned Her 6-Year Sobriety

Caity Lotz

CW Star Caity Lotz Fights Back at Online Body Shamers With Empowering Message

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.