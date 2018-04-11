Avengers: Infinity War Cast Opens Up About Their Marvel "Family"

Ready for a behind-the-scenes look at Avengers?

In a newly released "Family" featurette, the cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War is opening up about their Marvel Cinematic Universe "family" and what their time making the blockbuster movies has meant to them.

The video features interviews with the cast as they discuss their personal experiences working on the films, as well as their honest opinions on their fellow Marvel superheroes. Based on their responses, it's clear that a lot of love, friendship and admiration has grown on Marvel sets over the years.

"It's been this witnessing of peoples' lives growing and changing," explained Scarlet Witch's Elizabeth Olsen. "It's been a really cool experience."

Echoing her sentiment, Nebula's Karen Gillan said, "Hanging out with everyone on the set is one of the best parts of this job because it does have this large, extended family feel."