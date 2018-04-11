Original Queer Eye Stars Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia Reuniting for New Bravo Series

Over a decade after saying goodbye to the original Fab Fave, Bravo is finally getting back in the Queer Eye business. Sort of.

The cable network just announced that they're reuniting OGs Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia for a new home design series with the working title Thom and Carson Project. In the series, one of 10 the network just announced would be joining their massive unscripted slate, Filicia will take Kressley under his wing to teach him interior design by channeling the latter's impeccable fashion sense. The duo will create breathtaking and affordable home re-designs for their clients using their expert skills and their signature charm.

The original Queer Eye, which just saw itself successfully revived on Netflix earlier this year, ran for five seasons on Bravo from 2003 to 2007.