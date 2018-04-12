How Shannen Doherty Emerged From Her Rocky Past to Become Hollywood's Biggest Fighter

As for that tough girl façade, turns out she needed that to face her toughest battle yet: a 2015 breast cancer diagnosis. Having entered remission exactly a year ago, the actress is able to mark her 47th birthday today with a little extra wisdom. "Cancer has, in a strange way, done some amazing things for me," the star, next up in the Heathers TV series, told Entertainment Tonight. "It's allowed me to be more me, like much more in touch with who I am, and much more vulnerable and the person that I always was, but I think it got hidden behind a lot of stuff."

Doherty would be the first to admit she arrived on the 90210 set in 1990 with a bit of a prickly exterior. Actually the actress, by then a veteran of TV series Little House on the Prairie and 1989 cult favorite Heathers, would label it as confidence.

"I'm not saying I don't have my moments of bitchiness, because everybody has them, but it's never for no reason," she explained to People in 1993. "I've always been a ballsy kid. I know it pisses some people off, but isn't the end result much better?"

At first, notes Doherty's costar and onscreen brother Jason Priestly, her self-assured stance was admirable. "She really and truly did not give a s--t," he recalled in his 2014 biography, Jason Priestly: A Memoir. "It was a very cool attitude, until it wasn't."