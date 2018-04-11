Drugstore Hair Accessories Are Back—Check Out These 3-Step Styles

You wish has been granted: You can look amazing and on trend with close to no effort and little money.

This year, starting around New York Fashion Week, the drugstore accessories that made '80s and '90s hair trends come alive have made a comeback. Thick headbands, scrunchies, claw clips, snap clips (we're still waiting for butterfly clips), bedazzled bobby pins—celebrities like Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Solange and Hailey Baldwinare wearing retro hair accessories on and off the runway.

While being on trend makes these looks exciting to recreate, the price alone will make you give it a shot. For one, you probably already have a thick headband or claw clip laying around for when you want to be a couch potato, so you may not need to buy anything. If not, adding these under-$10 accessories to your Amazon or Target cart won't break the bank.