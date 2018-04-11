Is Kate Hudson Engaged? She's Wearing a Ring on That Finger

Kate Hudson is sparking engagement rumors.

On Tuesday evening, the Bride Wars actress attended the opening of a new Harry Winston store in Hong Kong, where she was photographed wearing diamond bands on her left ring finger. After the photos surfaced online, speculation started flying that she's engaged to her partner of over a year, Danny Fujikawa, who she's expecting a baby girl with.

Last week, Kate announced on Instagram that she's pregnant and shared the adorable gender reveal video.

"SURPRISE!!! If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick!" Kate wrote to her fans.