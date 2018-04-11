Is Kate Hudson Engaged? She's Wearing a Ring on That Finger

AP Images
Kate Hudson is sparking engagement rumors.
On Tuesday evening, the Bride Wars actress attended the opening of a new Harry Winston store in Hong Kong, where she was photographed wearing diamond bands on her left ring finger. After the photos surfaced online, speculation started flying that she's engaged to her partner of over a year, Danny Fujikawa, who she's expecting a baby girl with.
Last week, Kate announced on Instagram that she's pregnant and shared the adorable gender reveal video.
"SURPRISE!!! If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick!" Kate wrote to her fans.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot
"It was the most sick first trimester of all my children," she continued. "Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been."
Kate added, "If you've seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now! And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Tuesday's event was Kate's first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy news, which had fans speculating the couple might've recently become engaged. But, since the event was for Harry Winston, it's possible the rings were just borrowed from company for the night.
The Harry Winston Instagram account shared that Kate wore a "suite of high jewelry" from their Secrets collection to the event.
While the bands that Kate wore to the event don't appear to be from that collection, they do look similar to the Harry Winston wedding bands on their website.
Do you think Kate's wearing an engagement ring? Sound off in the comments!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!