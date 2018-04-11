Blac Chyna's Dream House Includes a Fifty Shades of Grey-Like Sex Room

Wed., Apr. 11, 2018

Everyone has a dream house, and Blac Chyna's ideal home includes some very unique features, including a sex room á la Fifty Shades of Grey.

The 29-year-old model shared her wish list with Lehrer Architects' founding president Michael Lehrer in a video for Architectural Digest.

"This might sound kind of crazy," she said while visiting the Los Angeles design firm. "I would also like to have a sex room. So, maybe like in my closet, and it's, like, a button that I push and you can go in there—like a secret little room."

However this isn't her only request. She also wants to have a room with a money vault and "crazy" paintings.

"Have you ever seen this movie called Richie Rich?" she asked Lehrer. "That's where I got the idea from."

Blac Chyna Involved in Fight at Six Flags on Easter

In addition, the mother to Dream Kardashian and King Cairo wants there to be a party light room and marble throughout the house. An all-white room, recording studio and storage warehouse are on her list, as well. 

She's also put in a lot of thought into the exterior of the home and its landscaping. The celebrity said she'd like to have a 10-car garage with two different wings, an infinity pool and a helicopter pad. She also said she'd like an "all-glass" house and for her name to be spelled out in topiary. 

"I wanna, like, pull up and see 'Blac Chyna' in the front of my house, like, spelled out," she said.

Watch the video to see a few initial models of the house and visit Architectural Digest to learn more about her dream home.   

