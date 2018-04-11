How Roseanne Paid Tribute to Glenn Quinn

Roseanne paid tribute to one of its own in "Eggs Over, Not Easy," the fourth episode of the nine-episode revival season, with a special card dedicated to Glenn Quinn.

The episode featured Becky (Lecy Goranson) heading to the doctor with Andrea (Sarah Chalke), furthering the surrogacy storyline. However, it's revealed to Andrea that Becky has a slim chance at successfully conceiving and carrying a child—she lied about her age—and Andrea backs out of the arrangement.

Later in the episode, Becky revealed to Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) she and Mark (Quinn) wanted to have kids, which can't happen now. Roseanne established Mark died. Darlene (Sara Gilbert) has a son named after him. Quinn, who went on to star in Angel, died in real life in 2002 from a drug overdose.