How Roseanne Paid Tribute to Glenn Quinn

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 7:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Roseanne

ABC

Roseanne paid tribute to one of its own in "Eggs Over, Not Easy," the fourth episode of the nine-episode revival season, with a special card dedicated to Glenn Quinn.

The episode featured Becky (Lecy Goranson) heading to the doctor with Andrea (Sarah Chalke), furthering the surrogacy storyline. However, it's revealed to Andrea that Becky has a slim chance at successfully conceiving and carrying a child—she lied about her age—and Andrea backs out of the arrangement.

Later in the episode, Becky revealed to Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) she and Mark (Quinn) wanted to have kids, which can't happen now. Roseanne established Mark died. Darlene (Sara Gilbert) has a son named after him. Quinn, who went on to star in Angel, died in real life in 2002 from a drug overdose.

Photos

Roseanne Returns: Go Behind the Scenes of the ABC Revival

Roseanne

ABC

The episode ended with a dedicated in memoriam card.

In an interview with Vulture, Goranson said she thinks the Becky of Roseanne season 10 is "really tough."

"I think of her as a very strong woman and I feel like she's gone through a lot. She's lost her husband and, as America will see in upcoming weeks, that really took a toll on her. Part of how that has manifested is that she hasn't really dealt with the pain of it," she said. "As a result, she's a little bit of arrested almost to the time where Mark passed away. I really feel like that happens to people. Facing pain is a very hard thing to do. Sometimes the only way we can move forward in life is if we really face some of that sad stuff, you know?"

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

Michael Fishman, D.J. Conner on the series, also paid tribute on Twitter.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Roseanne , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Southern Charm New Orleans

Southern Charm New Orleans Stars Reveal the Big Easy Secrets Only Locals Know

New Girl

New Girl Final Season Premieres and Everything Feels Weird (But So Right)

Katie Couric

Katie Couric Reviews Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie

Grey's Anatomy Cast After Leaving Show

Life After Grey's Anatomy: Examining the Post-Op Careers of Shondaland's Former Stars

Kelly Clarkson, The Voice Season 14

The Voice Puts Kelly Clarkson on Blast & She Admits She "Made an Ass" Of Herself In Front of Meryl Streep

Wheel of Fortune

Worst Wheel of Fortune Fail? Contestant Loses Thousands of Dollars Mispronouncing Solved Puzzle

Katharine McPhee

Sara Bareilles Knows She's Making Smash Dreams Come True With Katharine McPhee in Waitress

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.