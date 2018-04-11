The Hilarious Reason Anna Faris Got Rejected From Her Son's Potential School

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 7:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Anna Faris, Jack Pratt, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Capture Pix/REX/Shutterstock

Anna Faris might have taken this task a bit too far. 

As the hilarious Mom star recalled to Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, the time has come to enroll her and Chris Pratt's 5-year-old son, Jack, in a school. The process has proved to be a bit daunting for Farris, who grew up in public school in Washington. 

"The whole L.A. school process has been terrifying," she admitted. For example, the Overboard actress visited one potential private school for her son that had all of the parents sit around in a circle for an activity. With a pile of toys in the middle of the circle, they were tasked with picking one of the objects and talking about the weather. 

"I thought, 'Well, this is like a group therapy session,'" she quipped. 

Electing to go first, Faris launched into what she described as a monologue as she shared with the rest of the group her anxieties about the school and getting rejected. 

Photos

Anna Faris' Best Looks

"I'm realizing as I am saying this like I am putting my foot in my mouth," she added. Unfortunately for Faris, things got even more awkward when the next parent spoke, only to simply share that it was sunny outside. 

"In general, I have no idea what I'm doing, but it has been confirmed in this moment right now," she continued. "Anyway, we got rejected."

While picking a school is proving to be a bit tricky, the actress has landed a lead role in the upcoming film, Overboard, a reboot of the 1987 hit with Goldie Hawnand Kurt Russell

"I've watched that movie I want to say like 4,000 times, but it might be around 80 to 90," she joked. "I was really nervous about remaking it because it felt like such big shoes to fill, but I'm really honored to be a part of it."

Overboard hits theaters on May 4. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anna Faris , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Roseanne

How Roseanne Paid Tribute to Glenn Quinn

Kim Kardashian, Sandra Bullock, Blake Lively, Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow

Penis Facials, Bee Sting Therapy, Mayo Masks and More: Investigating the Most Bizarre Celebrity Beauty Treatments

Kyle Richards

You Won't Believe the Shade in This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Interview on WWHL

Nicki Minaj, Basketball game, S&M leather outfit

Nicki Minaj Stands Out From the Crowd in Bold Courtside Bondage Look

Gigi Hadid, Harper's BAZAAR

Gigi Hadid Gets Real About Body Shaming, Retouched Images and Wanting "My Ass Back"

Southern Charm New Orleans

Southern Charm New Orleans Stars Reveal the Big Easy Secrets Only Locals Know

Damian Hurley, The Royals 406

''Happy Birthday, Bitch!'' Damian Hurley is Back as Hansel von Liechtenstein to Celebrate the Queen's Birthday on The Royals

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.