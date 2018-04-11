Nicki Minaj Stands Out From the Crowd in Bold Courtside Bondage Look

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Nicki Minajjust turned the little black dress on its head.
After months of keeping a low profile, the Grammy-nominated rapper has reemerged this month—and is certainly not trying to hide.
On Tuesday night, the star made an appearance courtside at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets game. She immediately made a sartorial splash, showing up in a studded leather look featuring a strapless zip-up top and matching skirt with fishnet stockings and spiked black heels.
While this was certainly not the outfit for going incognito, Minaj topped off the ensemble with a pair of shades.
With four years since her last studio album, The Pinkprint, the star seems to be gearing up for the newest chapter of her musical career. Earlier Wednesday, she broke her social media silence to tease followers with what appeared to be promotions for two new upcoming singles—"Barbie Tingz" and "Chun Li"—slated for release on Thursday.
To add to the growing anticipation, devoted fans have noticed Minaj tweeting and swiftly deleting what appears to be a countdown, first with "4" then with "3."
"This era will be a billion times more epic than anything ‘Anaconda' could have delivered," she told Dazed in September 2017. "I think this era will definitely be the most memorable and the most impactful of my career yet."
Sounds like we'll just have to keep our ears open!