Nicki Minaj Stands Out From the Crowd in Bold Courtside Bondage Look

Nicki Minajjust turned the little black dress on its head.

After months of keeping a low profile, the Grammy-nominated rapper has reemerged this month—and is certainly not trying to hide.

On Tuesday night, the star made an appearance courtside at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets game. She immediately made a sartorial splash, showing up in a studded leather look featuring a strapless zip-up top and matching skirt with fishnet stockings and spiked black heels.

While this was certainly not the outfit for going incognito, Minaj topped off the ensemble with a pair of shades.