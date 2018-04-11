Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tricks People Into Thinking These Royal Baby Names Are Real—and It's Hilarious

  By
    &

Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 4:52 AM

Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting ready to welcome baby no. 3, but they haven't revealed the child's name or sex just yet.

So on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel sent a camera crew onto the streets of Los Angeles to interview people as if the baby had already been born. The crew asked people about their reactions to fake baby names and phony birth news for a segment called "Lie Witness News."

Vermouth McGillicutty, Humperdinck Patchybottom and Dumbledore Cumberbatch were just a few of the names the crew pitched to people. The team also asked for reactions to the names Treacle T. Winterbottom and Thomas spelled with a doughnut emoji instead of an "o."

"I think that Treacle T. is a good way to be—baby T," one person said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Third Child Has Quite a Royal Title

In addition to interviewing people about the phony names, the crew asked people about fake birthing news. For instance, they asked for reactions to Elton John cutting the umbilical cord and William and Kate throwing a goblet of baby urine onto a crowd.

The team even asked two women about their reactions to John Lennon performing a musical tribute for the child. It wasn't until after they congratulated him on his stellar banjo skills that one of them realized the Beatles member died in 1980.

"You tricked me," one woman said, shedding a few tears after realizing she had been duped.

Watch the video to see the whole skit.

