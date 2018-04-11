Gigi Hadid Gets Real About Body Shaming, Retouched Images and Wanting "My Ass Back"

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gigi Hadid, Harper's BAZAAR

Mariano Vivanco

There's always more than what meets the eye.

While Gigi Hadid may look her absolute best when walking the runway or posing for magazines, the supermodel admits that critics always find a way to have themselves heard.

But while appearing in the May issue of Harper's Bazaar, the 22-year-old is addressing body shamers and haters while also reminding women of all ages that you are enough.

"If I could choose, I would have my ass back and I would have the tits I had a few years ago. But, honestly, we can't look back with regret. I loved my body then, and I love my body now," Gigi shared with special guest interviewer Blake Lively. "Whoever is reading this, I want you to realize that three years from now, you will look back at a picture from this time period and be like: 'Wow, I was so hot. Why did I feel so bad about myself because of some stupid thing someone said?'"

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Street Style

Gigi Hadid, Harper's BAZAAR

Mariano Vivanco

Both Gigi and Blake were also quick to point out the power of retouched images. With the help of Photoshop, imperfections can suddenly look like perfection. In addition, being famous allows for easier access to the best trainers, beauty teams and help in the world.

"It's so important for young people not to compare themselves with what they see online. It's our job as actors and/or models to be in shape. We have access to gyms and trainers and healthy food," Blake shared in the article. "And then on top of that, 99.9 percent of the time, the images are Photoshopped. I'm guilty myself of being at a photo shoot and saying, 'That looks terrible on me.' And they're like, 'We'll fix it.' And you're so relieved."

Gigi added, "It's my experience that your body will grow and change, and there's always beauty in it, no matter what."

Photos

Bella and Gigi Hadid's Best Style Moments

Gigi Hadid, Harper's BAZAAR

Mariano Vivanco

And while it may sound easy to ignore the Internet trolls, sometimes, the words of strangers can rub even the most experienced the wrong way.  

"Most of it is just nonsense. But it can still hurt. Nowadays, people are quick to say, 'I used to love Gigi's body, and now she just gave in.' But I'm not skinny because I gave in to the industry," Gigi explained in the new issue. "When I had a more athletic figure, I was proud of my body because I was an amazing volleyball player and horseback rider. But after discovering that I have Hashimoto's [an autoimmune disease], I needed to eat healthy and work out."

Read more from Blake and Gigi's chat online now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Blake Lively , Magazines , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Roseanne

How Roseanne Paid Tribute to Glenn Quinn

Anna Faris, Jack Pratt, Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hilarious Reason Anna Faris Got Rejected From Her Son's Potential School

Kim Kardashian, Sandra Bullock, Blake Lively, Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow

Penis Facials, Bee Sting Therapy, Mayo Masks and More: Investigating the Most Bizarre Celebrity Beauty Treatments

Kyle Richards

You Won't Believe the Shade in This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Interview on WWHL

Nicki Minaj, Basketball game, S&M leather outfit

Nicki Minaj Stands Out From the Crowd in Bold Courtside Bondage Look

Southern Charm New Orleans

Southern Charm New Orleans Stars Reveal the Big Easy Secrets Only Locals Know

Damian Hurley, The Royals 406

''Happy Birthday, Bitch!'' Damian Hurley is Back as Hansel von Liechtenstein to Celebrate the Queen's Birthday on The Royals

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.