Meet Bella Hadid's Blonde Alter Ego ''Rebekka Harajuku:'' Plus, More Celeb Personas

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 5:23 PM

Bella Hadid, instagram

Instagram

"Rebekka Harajuku at your service."

And with those words, Bella Hadid introduced the world to her blonde alter ego, who has been spotted gallivanting around Tokyo, Japan this past weekend.

Rebekka seems to be providing a break for the Victoria's Secret model who has been busy working for the duration of her trip, with the alter-ego sharing more laidback and fun photos to her new Instagram account.

Hadid, meanwhile, has been travelling across the country to promote various lines with Dior and TAG Heuer.

And if her alter-ego wasn't impressing enough, the 21-year-old also shared a photo of her in her undergarments with the Tokyo skyline as the backdrop.

Photos

Celebrities' Alter Egos

This comes after the model clapped back at Instagram trolls who called her and her bestie Kendall Jenner fake. After giving the troll a piece of her mind, Hadid closed by saying, "Jealously is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with."

While we have yet to see what her new alter-ego might be like—is she evil like Mariah Carey's "Bianca" or empowering like Beyoncé's "Sasha Fierce?"—let's just hope that she is as confident as she is in real-life.

Check out more celebrity alter egos in the gallery above! 

What do you think of the new blonde persona? Sound off in the comments below!

