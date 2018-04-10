Katie Couric Reviews Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie

Katie Couric is more than impressed with her Today show family.

As Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie continue co-anchoring NBC's morning show, one journalist is singing her praises at the combination.

"I think they're doing a great job. We shouldn't have to fit into some cookie cutter preconception of what is right and what looks right," Katie explained to E! News at National Geographic's premiere screening of America Inside Out With Katie Couric. "I think anytime you have confidence and variety, it opens the door and just increases the opportunities for everyone."

She added, "Hoda is a very genuine, authentic person and I think the camera doesn't lie. I think her warmth is very real and I think that people appreciate that."

After watching the pair's chemistry and dynamics weekdays starting at 7 a.m., we just had to ask: Does it make Katie want to return to the morning show?