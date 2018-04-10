Disneyland Unveils Limited-Run of Dole Whip Donuts

It's tiki time!

Those who love the house of mouse and all things Disneyland know that the best part of waiting in line Adventureland's Enchanted Tiki Room is, of course, getting a taste of the magical creation that is the Dole Whip or the Dole Whip float. But now fans of the tasty pineapple treat can go one step further, and nab some pineapple-infused donuts dubbed the "Dole Whip Donut".

The sweet snack features a pineapple center, pineapple flavored icing and lightly toasted meringue topping. It is available at the cappuccino cart on Main Street, near the entrance of Frontierland and Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

But don't wait if you want to try the popular item because it will be gone sooner than you think—the pineapple confection, which will run you $6.99, is reportedly only available until Friday, April 20.