Disneyland Unveils Limited-Run of Dole Whip Donuts

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 3:03 PM

It's tiki time!

Those who love the house of mouse and all things Disneyland know that the best part of waiting in line Adventureland's Enchanted Tiki Room is, of course, getting a taste of the magical creation that is the Dole Whip or the Dole Whip float. But now fans of the tasty pineapple treat can go one step further, and nab some pineapple-infused donuts dubbed the "Dole Whip Donut".

The sweet snack features a pineapple center, pineapple flavored icing and lightly toasted meringue topping. It is available at the cappuccino cart on Main Street, near the entrance of Frontierland and Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

But don't wait if you want to try the popular item because it will be gone sooner than you think—the pineapple confection, which will run you $6.99, is reportedly only available until Friday, April 20.

Fan account @mickeyboard_official says that the donuts are part of rotating donut schedule which change out weekly.

The Instagram also gives Disneyland goers on the hunt for perfect pineappley bite a few tips about the soon-to-go item, "They are available first thing in the morning, but can sell out fast, so if you miss the first run, check back at 5PM, when they are restocked!"

Disney fans are flocking to the OG park to feast on the limited-run snack. 

Grab your ears and get to Disneyland!

