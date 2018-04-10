All the Times Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Roasted Each Other

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 2:19 PM
A couple that trolls together stays together, right? At least that's how Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seem to be keeping the magic alive.
The A-list couple rocked the red carpet for the Quiet Place premiere in New York, which set the scene for Blake to throw some digs at her hubby.
Lively shared a photo of her and Reynolds smiling at one another, but rather than commenting on the sweet moment, Lively boasted about her hairstyling prowess. "If there's one thing I'm infinitely proud of in this picture, it's the incredible hair styling that I did on myself."
Janet Mayer / Splash News
This is just another hilarious moment from the couple that bonds through trolling one another on social media.
Reynolds has gotten his fair share of digs in at his wife's expense, with the Deadpool actor once sharing a particularly unflattering photo of Lively on set, and captioning it, "#nofilter."
Burn...
To see all the other times the two roasted each other, check out the video above!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
