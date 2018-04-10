Nicki Minaj Breaks Social Media Silence to Tease Two New Singles

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 1:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicki Minaj

Instagram

After months of near silence from the rapper, Nicki Minaj has resurfaced on social media to tease two new songs.

This morning, the star shared a photo of herself clad in a Fendi outfit that is reminiscent of the style of Chun-Li from the game, Street Fighter. And in another photo, Minaj showed off her eccentric style in a hoodie underneath a large ball gown dress fit for royalty, while surrounded by other people wearing similar outfits and sporting doll masks.

She teased her followers with a possible release date for the two songs by captioning the photos with Thursday's date.

Photos

Nicki Minaj's Sexiest Instagrams

Nicki Minaj

Instagram

This isn't the first time she has taken to Twitter to suggest she will be dropping music in the near future. Eagle-eyed Barbz noticed on Sunday that the "Anaconda" singer tweeted the number four, before quickly deleting it. She repeated this process on Monday, but with the number three, which sparked a frenzy of speculation that she was counting down to a potential release.

Her mysterious tweets come nearly five months since the "Superbass" singer was last active on social media save for a few promotional ads.

In these last few months, she appears to have been taking her time to create new music. Just last year, Minaj told Dazed magazine her next album would be "a billion times more epic than anything 'Anaconda' could have delivered."

Are you excited to see what Nicki does next? Let us know in the comments below!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicki Minaj , Music , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Carrie Underwood Says Her Face Is "Healing Pretty Nicely"

Sara Bareilles Gushes Over Katharine McPhee's Broadway Pivot

Gwen Stefani, The Voice

Gwen Stefani Announces Just a Girl Las Vegas Residency Dates

Maren Morris, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

How Maren Morris Didn't Let American Idol and The Voice Rejections Stop Her Country Music Dreams

Normani Kordei

Normani Compares Fifth Harmony's Indefinite Hiatus to Destiny's Child Breaking Up

Lea Michele, Darren Criss

Glee's Lea Michele and Darren Criss Announce LM/DC Tour Dates

Cardi B's Empire

Money Moves: How the Cardi B Empire Got Built

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.