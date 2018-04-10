Janelle Monaé and Tessa Thompson Explore the Female Anatomy in "Pynk" Video

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 12:40 PM
Janelle Monáe has released her latest track "Pynk," off of her upcoming album, Dirty Computer.
On Tuesday, the singer shared her new song, featuring Grimes, along with the track's music video. The video, which Janelle co-stars in alongside Tessa Thompson, is focused on the female anatomy.
The video opens with Janelle and her girl squad arriving to the dessert in a pink convertible. After exiting the vehicle and doing a wardrobe change into pink leotards and pink pants (being referred to on social media as "labia pants"), the group starts dancing to the beat of the song.
"Pink like the inside of your, baby," Janelle sings. "Pink behind all of the doors, crazy."
YouTube
"Pink like the tongue that goes down, maybe," she continues. "Pink like the paradise found."
About a minute into the video we see Tessa's head between Janelle's pants as the lyrics continue, "Pink when you're blushing inside, baby."
A description for the video, directed by Emma Westenberg, on YouTube reads, "PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self love. sexuality. and p--sy power! PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere...PYNK is where the future is born...."
Take a look at the video above and then tell us your thoughts in the comments!
Dirty Computer is set for release on April 27.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
