Ellen DeGeneres' Baby Name Ideas for Eva Longoria Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Eva Longoria is pregnant with her first child, but she still doesn't know what to name the baby boy. Thankfully, Ellen DeGeneres is here to help.

The Desperate Housewives star appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and used the host's baby name generator to come up with a moniker.

The machine spit out interesting suggestions like Poquito Mas Longoria and Don Jolio Longoria.

"Yes, like the tequila," the actress said.

However, this wasn't the only beverage-based name it produced. The machine also suggested Tequila Sunrise Longoria.

"What would we call him for short?" Longoria asked.

"Tiki Sunny," DeGeneres responded.

Cinco De Mayo Longoria was another idea.

"It's so funny because my baby shower is going to be on Cinco de Mayo," Longoria said. "It's just accidental because it's the only weekend I have available."

"See? Then why not Cinco De Mayo?...It's settled that's his name," DeGeneres said.

Watch the video to see them go through a few names.