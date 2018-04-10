Is Brad Pitt Looking to Follow George Clooney's Road to Happiness?

Very few contemporary names conjure, not just the classic template of a movie star, but an overarching effect on a movie-watching generation, quite like the name Brad Pitt.

George Clooney, of course, is another.

It's never been because these two have been in one box office hit after another. The fiftysomethings are almost tied in the lifetime box office arena, each one's movies having grossed more than $2 billion. Pitt's biggest hit ever is World War Z, though his most devoted fans through the years may hold a special place in their hearts for Legends of the Fall. Clooney's No. 1 film is Gravity, and both basked in the ensemble glory of Ocean's Eleven.

They're even friends, though not exactly of the caliber that the level of gallivanting in Lake Como in the mid-'00s during the shooting of Ocean's Twelve would seem to imply. Brad said in October 2014 that he owed George a gift after missing his wedding. And when news broke that Pitt was getting divorced, Clooney first heard about it from a reporter.