Cardi B Explains Why She Decided Against an Abortion

Cardi B is ready to be a mama, no matter what anyone has to say.

After much speculation, the celebrated rapper unveiled her baby bump live on SNL Saturday night, confirming once and for all that she indeed has her first little one on the way with fiancé Offset. With the debut of her first studio album, Invasion of Privacy, taking place just a day earlier, some were concerned about what kind of an impact a pregnancy would have on the star's skyrocketing career.

During a sit-down for Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, the 25-year-old phenom was asked whether she had thought about not having her baby after she learned of her unplanned pregnancy. "Kinda, sort of," she answered. "I just didn't want to deal with the whole abortion thing. I just didn't want to."

Instead, Cardi B felt ready for motherhood. "You know what—I'm a grown woman. I'm 25 years old," she added. "I'm a schmillionaire and I'm prepared for this."