Tiffany Haddish Turned Down Auditioning for Get Out

Tiffany Haddish has already experienced great success. She starred in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip and is set to appear in the new comedy The Last O.G. with Tracy Morgan.

But on Monday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the 38-year-old comedienne revealed she turned down the opportunity to audition for Get Out.

Haddish had already worked with the film's director Jordan Peele on the movie Keanu. But when he asked her to try out for his new horror film, she declined.

"Well, he asked me to audition for it," Haddish told Seth Meyers. "But he let me read it and asked me to audition, [and] I was like ‘Aw man. Look, I don't do scary movies, dog. I don't do that. You know, that's demonized kind of stuff. I don't let that in my house.'"

When Peele told her the film didn't include demons, she replied, "'That's a white man trying to take people's souls out their body and opening up brains. That sounds like some demon stuff to me.'"

Still, Haddish agreed to support her friend.

"I'll watch it in the daytime, but I'm not going to be in it," she said.