Gwen Stefani: I Think About Marrying Blake Shelton "All the Time"

Hear that? That's the sound of wedding bells ringing in the distance.

Gwen Stefani appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous talk show Tuesday to promote her just announced Las Vegas residency, but the host really wanted her to address tabloid rumors that she's engaged to Blake Shelton. "He got sexier," Stefani joked of Shelton, who was named People's Sexiest Man Alive last year. "He just keeps getting better and cuter and more country."

"It's weird because I get nervous when you talk to me about him. I don't know why," Stefani told her. "I just feel like for some reason the cameras are rolling and I shouldn't say something." Pressed to respond to rumors that she's planning to marry Shelton, a nervous Stefani replied, "If I say, 'We are,' then I say, 'We are!' And if I say, 'No, we're not,' then that would be sad, too."